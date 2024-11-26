ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves railway projects worth ₹7,927 crore; Mumbai-Prayagraj route to benefit

Updated - November 26, 2024 12:37 am IST - New Delhi

Three projects will cover seven districts across the States of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, U.P., and will enhance connectivity on the Mumbai-Prayagraj-Varanasi route

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw briefs the media about the Cabinet meeting, at National Media Centre, in New Delhi, on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved three projects of the Ministry of Railways with a total cost of approximately ₹7,927 crore.

The projects are Jalgaon-Manmad fourth line (160 km), Bhusawal-Khandwa third and fourth lines (131 km) and Prayagraj (Iradatganj)-Manikpur third line (84 km).

The proposed multi-tracking projects will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections between Mumbai and Prayagraj, the Ministry of Railways stated.

The three projects covering seven districts in three States – Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh – will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 639 km. The proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to two aspirational districts, Khandwa and Chitrakoot, serving approximately 1,319 villages and about 38 lakh population.

These are essential routes for transporting commodities such as agricultural products, fertiliser, coal, steel, cement, containers, etc.

The proposed projects will enhance connectivity along the Mumbai-Prayagraj-Varanasi route by enabling the operation of additional passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims travelling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as religious places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya, and Shirdi.

Additionally, the projects will promote tourism through improved access to various attractions such as Khajuraho, Ajanta & Ellora caves heritage site, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls and Purwa Falls.

