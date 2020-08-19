National

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha
PTI New Delhi 19 August 2020 17:09 IST
Updated: 19 August 2020 17:12 IST

The Union Cabinet on August 19 approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP).

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati — through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

These six airports are owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports — Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow — on February 14, 2020.

At a press conference on August 19, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model.

