National

Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. File

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. File   | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The Union Cabinet on August 19 approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP).

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati — through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

These six airports are owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports — Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow — on February 14, 2020.

At a press conference on August 19, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 19, 2020 5:12:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cabinet-approves-proposal-for-leasing-out-jaipur-guwahati-and-thiruvananthapuram-airports/article32394010.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story