Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports

The Union Cabinet on August 19 approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership (PPP).

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports — Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati — through PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February 2019.

These six airports are owned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Adani Enterprises had signed the concessionaire agreement with AAI for three airports — Ahmedabad, Mangaluru and Lucknow — on February 14, 2020.

At a press conference on August 19, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Cabinet has approved the proposal for leasing out Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram airports through PPP model.