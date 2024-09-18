ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, sanctions ₹79,156 crore for tribal communities

Published - September 18, 2024 06:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The scheme aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities across the country, providing all government benefits to five crore tribal families in 63,000 tribal-majority villages

PTI

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference after the cabinet meeting, at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Cabinet on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, with a budget of ₹79,156 crore, to improve the socio-economic conditions of tribal communities across the country.

The programme aims to provide all government benefits to five crore tribal families in 63,000 tribal-majority villages.

It will cover 549 districts and 2,740 blocks in 30 states and Union territories, according to an official statement.

The Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan aims to address "critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihood" through several schemes to ensure holistic and sustainable development of tribal areas and communities, based on the learnings and successes of PMJANMAN (Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan), the statement added.

Cabinet approves continuation of PM-AASHA to provide better prices to farmers

The Abhiyan involves 25 interventions to be implemented by 17 line ministries.

Each ministry or department will be responsible for implementing schemes related to their domain in a time-bound manner, using funds allocated to them under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes over the next five years.

The tribal villages covered under the Abhiyan will be mapped on the PM Gati Shakti Portal, with gaps identified by the concerned departments for scheme-specific requirements.

Physical and financial progress will be monitored on the PM Gati Shakti platform, and the best-performing districts will be awarded.

