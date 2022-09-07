Cabinet approves policy on long-term leasing of railway land for PM Gati Shakti programme

The new policy will help provide land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years

PTI NEW DELHI:
September 07, 2022 16:27 IST

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (L) and Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur (R) addressing the media on Cabinet decision at the National Media Centre in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Union Cabinet on September 7 approved a policy for long-term leasing of railway land for the PM Gati Shakti programme, which the government said will help set up 300 cargo terminals and generate 1.25 lakh jobs.

The new policy will help provide land lease for a longer period of up to 35 years as against five years at present, Union Minister Anurag Thakur told the media after the cabinet meeting.

With an employment generation potential of about 1.25 lakh jobs, the policy will also bring more revenue to the Railways and 300 cargo terminals will be developed in five years.

The new policy will enable the integrated development of infrastructure and more cargo terminals.

