Cabinet approves PM-PRANAM to incentivise States to promote alternative fertilizers

June 28, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya addresses a press conference on Cabinet Decisions, in New Delhi on June 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Cabinet on June 28 approved a new scheme PM-PRANAM to incentivise States to promote alternative fertilizers and reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.

The scheme PM-PRANAM (PM Programme for Restoration, Awareness, Generation, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother Earth) was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 as part of the Budget for 2023-24.

“Under the scheme, the Centre will incentivise States, which will promote alternative fertilizers and reduce chemical fertilizers,” Fertilizer Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Citing example, suppose a State is using 10 lakh tonne of conventional fertilizer, and if it reduces its consumption by 3 lakh tonne, then the subsidy saving would be ₹3,000 crore. Out of that subsidy savings, the Centre will give 50% of it — ₹1,500 crore to the State for promoting the use of alternative fertilizer and other development works, he added.

