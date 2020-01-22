Cabinet approves pact with Brazil on criminal cooperation

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an agreement on bilateral legal and criminal cooperation to be sealed during the coming visit of President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.

President Bolsonaro is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi on January 24 to be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

“The Agreement aims to enhance effectiveness of both the countries in investigation and prosecution of crime through cooperation and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters,” a government press release stated. It is also expected to bolster counter-terror cooperation between the two countries.

Apart from this agreement, three other pacts, covering research in minerals and mining, child behaviour and energy cooperation, were also approved by the Cabinet.

The MoU in the energy sector will allow for joint exploration in the petroleum and natural gas segment. “Under the MoU, both sides will work towards establishing cooperation in the E&P initiatives in Brazil and India, research & development in this sector, explore collaboration in Liquefied Natural Gas projects in Brazil, India and third countries,” the press release said.