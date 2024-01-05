ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves naming Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki; gives international airport status

January 05, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - New Delhi

At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was also decided to declare the airport as an international airport.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on January 5 approved the proposal to name Ayodhya airport as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham'.

Besides, at the Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was also decided to declare the airport as an international airport.

Mr. Modi inaugurated the airport on December 30.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"The airport's name 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham' pays homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport's identity," an official release said.

According to the release, elevating the Ayodhya airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya's economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists.

"Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site.

"The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence," the release said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the decision to make the Ayodhya airport an international airport will lead to the economic development of the area. It will also increase the importance of Ayodhya as a global pilgrimage destination with arrival of foreign pilgrims and tourists, he said in a post on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US