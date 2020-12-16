Cabinet approves N-E power grid project

NEW DELHI

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the revised estimate of the North Eastern Region Power System Improvement Project at ₹6,700 crore.

At a press briefing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the project would add 2,100 km of transmission lines and 2,000 km of distribution lines in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura.

The scheme was being implemented by public sector undertaking POWERGRID and funded 50:50 by the World Bank and the government. It would improve the availability and reliability of power in the States, he stated.

A government statement said, “The scheme shall also increase the per capita power consumption of these States, and shall contribute to the total economic development of the North-Eastern region”.

The scheme was approved in December 2014, it added.