Cabinet approves MoU with Uzbekistan for cooperation in solar energy

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of solar energy.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of solar energy," an official statement said.

According to statement, the main area of work under the MoU is to identify research/demonstration/pilot projects between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, India and the International Solar Energy Institute (ISEI), Uzbekistan in the mutually identified areas.

These areas are solar photovoltaic, storage technologies and transfer of technology. Based on mutual agreement, both parties would work for implementation and deployment of pilot projects in International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries.

