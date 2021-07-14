National

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Denmark for cooperation in health and medicine

The Union Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ministries of health of India and the Kingdom of Denmark for cooperation in the field of health and medicine, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between the Ministry of Health of India and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector. It will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark, it said.

This will facilitate the improvement of the public health status of the people of both countries, the statement said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 4:58:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cabinet-approves-mou-between-india-and-denmark-for-cooperation-in-health-and-medicine/article35320462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY