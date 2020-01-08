National

Cabinet approves MoC with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ex post facto

Bill Gates, co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. File

Bill Gates, co-founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. File  

more-in

The Union Cabinet has given its ex post facto approval on the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on cooperation in the field of health, signed in November 2019 during the visit by Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee of BMGF, to Delhi.

The MoC covers areas of cooperation, including reduction of maternal, neonatal and child morbidity and mortality, and improving key nutrition outcomes, by improving the reach, coverage and quality of essential primary health, immunisation and nutrition services.

It will also work to increase the basket of choices and quality in family planning methods, especially for reversible methods, and increase access to them among younger women. Also, a Programme Action Committee (PAC) will be set up to further elaborate on the details and to oversee the implementation of this MoC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 6:26:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cabinet-approves-moc-with-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-ex-post-facto/article30514633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY