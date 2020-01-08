Cabinet approves MoC with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation ex post facto

The Union Cabinet has given its ex post facto approval on the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between the Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on cooperation in the field of health, signed in November 2019 during the visit by Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee of BMGF, to Delhi.

The MoC covers areas of cooperation, including reduction of maternal, neonatal and child morbidity and mortality, and improving key nutrition outcomes, by improving the reach, coverage and quality of essential primary health, immunisation and nutrition services.

It will also work to increase the basket of choices and quality in family planning methods, especially for reversible methods, and increase access to them among younger women. Also, a Programme Action Committee (PAC) will be set up to further elaborate on the details and to oversee the implementation of this MoC.