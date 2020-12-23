Cabinet approves merger of four government-run film and media units

Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India and Children’s Film Society to merged into the National Film Development Corporation

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the merger of four government-run film and media units — the Films Division, the Directorate of Film Festivals, the National Film Archives of India and the autonomous body Children’s Film Society, with the National Film Development Corporation.

Explaining the decision, a statement from the Ministry said that the merger of Film Media Units under one corporation will lead to convergence of activities and resources and better coordination, thereby ensuring synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of each media unit. “This will lead to reduction in duplication of activities and direct savings to the exchequer,” it added.

The Films Division, which was established in 1948 and is the oldest of the four units, was created primarily to produce documentaries and news magazines as publicity for government programmes and to keep a cinematic record of Indian history.

The National Film Archives of India was established in 1964 with the primary objective of acquiring and preserving Indian cinematic heritage. The Directorate of Film Festivals was set up in 1973 to promote Indian films and cultural exchange.

The merger also brings into the fold an autonomous organisation, the Children’s Film Society, which was founded in 1955 with the specific objective of providing children and young people value-based entertainment through the medium of films.

“While undertaking this exercise of convergence, the interests of employees of all the concerned Media Units will be fully taken care and no employee will be retrenched,” the Ministry’s statement said.