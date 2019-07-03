National

Cabinet approves leasing out three major airports of Airports Authority of India

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AAI_Official

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@AAI_Official  

more-in

The Union Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports of the Airports Authority of India through Public Private Partnership

The Union Cabinet gave its approval on July 3 to the proposals for leasing out three major airports — Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru — of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) through public-private partnership (PPP), an official spokesperson said.

Earlier this year, the Adani group had won the bids to operate the three airports for a period of 50 years.

The Adani group had also won the bids to operate the Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram airports, owned by the AAI.

The AAI had chosen the winner on the basis of the “per-passenger fee” offered by the bidders.

Principal Spokesperson of the Government of India Sitanshu Kar said on Twitter, “Cabinet approves proposal for leasing out of three airports viz. #Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru of Airports Authority of India through Public Private Partnership.”

Comments
Related Topics National
air transport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2019 5:27:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cabinet-approves-leasing-out-three-major-airports-of-airports-authority-of-india/article28272254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY