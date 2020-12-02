National

Cabinet approves laying submarine optical fibre to provide high-speed broadband to Lakshadweep

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar during a media briefing on Cabinet decisions, at National Media Centre in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet on December 9 approved laying of an undersea optical fibre cable to 11 Lakshadweep Islands to provide high-speed broadband internet connectivity, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday.

This would be on the lines of the one recently laid to Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Cabinet also approved setting up of 1 crore data centres, he said.

