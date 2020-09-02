Cabinet approves J&K official languages Bill

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Announcing the decision at a news briefing, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, will be introduced in Parliament in the upcoming Monsoon Session.
The Bill received the Cabinet nod on Wednesday at a meeting presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the government has accepted the long pending demand of the region for the inclusion of Dogri, Hindi and Kashmiri as officials languages of the Union Territory.
“It is not only a fulfilment of a long-pending public demand of the region but also in keeping with the spirit of equality which was ushered in after August 5 last year,” he told reporters.
