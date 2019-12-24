Cabinet approves funds to update National Population Register

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the go-ahead to clear the budgetary allocation for conducting the decennial Census exercise along with updating the National Population Register (NRC).

Both the exercises will be conducted simultaneously through door-to-door enumeration in September 2020.

The NPR exercise, which is to commence from April 2020, aims to collect biometric and demographic details of the “usual resident,” who is defined as a person who has resided in an area for the past six months or more, or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more. It is mandatory for every "usual resident" of India to register in the NPR.

The NPR was updated in 2010 and 2015. The data for NPR was collected in 2010 along with the house-listing phase of Census of India 2011. The 2015 update was done by conducting door-to-door surveys. The digitisation of the updated information has been completed.

It has now been decided that the NPR will be updated along with the house-listing phase of Census 2021 from April to September 2020 in all the States/Union Territories, except Assam, according to the website of the Office of the Registrar General and the Census Commissioner.

A gazette notification to this effect was issued in August last.

The NPR will be prepared at the local (village/sub-Town), sub-district, district, State and national level under provisions of the Citizenship Act 1955 and the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003.

The objective of the NPR is to create a comprehensive identity database of every "usual resident" in the country.

