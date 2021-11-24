Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The Cabinet also approved extension of free ration scheme till March 2022.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to repeal the three farm laws, which triggered protests at Delhi borders by thousands of farmers.

The Cabinet has approved repeal of farm laws, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur after the cabinet meet. The repeal bill will be given priority in the winter session, he added.

The Cabinet also approved extension of free ration scheme till March 2022.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws. The new bill will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

The repeal of these three legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now.

On November 19, Mr. Modi in his address to the nation had announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws saying the government could not convince protesting farmers the benefits of these reforms. He had also urged them to end the protest and return home.

The three laws to be repealed are: Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. These laws, passed in September last year, had triggered widespread protests by thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh at Delhi borders.