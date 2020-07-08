Cabinet approves extension of PF contributions by Government till August

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to extend the scheme for payment of the employer and employee’s PF contribution for three months until August.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the extension of the benefit in May this year.
“Cabinet has approved the extension of the scheme where government pays contributions of employee and employers till August,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Ms. Sitharaman in May had announced the extension of the scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for three months till August, where the government would contribute entire 24% of PF contributions till August, giving relief to 3.67 lakh employers and 72.22 lakh employees.
Also read: Government to pay employer, employee’s PF contribution for 3 months
Mr. Javadekar said that the decision has been taken to facilitate more take-home salary for employees and give relief to employers in payment of PF dues.
The government had imposed lockdown on March 25 to fight the deadly COVID-19.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the payment of 12% of employer and 12% employee contribution was made into EPF accounts.
The benefit was provided earlier for salary months of March, April and May 2020. This support is extended by another three months to salary months of June, July and August 2020.
The extension of the benefit will provide a liquidity relief to 3.67 lakh establishments.
The government is of the view that businesses need support to ramp up production over the next quarter (July-September).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath