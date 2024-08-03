GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet approves eight high-speed road corridors at a cost of ₹50,000 crore

The cost of development is over ₹ 50,000 crore and the eight projects will total 936 km in length

Updated - August 03, 2024 12:05 am IST

Published - August 03, 2024 12:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
Ayodhya will get a 68-km four-lane access-controlled ring road at a total capital cost of ₹3,935 crore. File

Ayodhya will get a 68-km four-lane access-controlled ring road at a total capital cost of ₹3,935 crore. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved eight national high-speed road corridor projects totalling 936 km at a cost of ₹50,000 crore, which includes a 4-lane ring road for Ayodhya for pilgrims visiting the Ram Mandir and a byepass for Guwahati that will connect various cities in the north-eastern region.

The pilgrim town of Ayodhya will get a 68-km four-lane access-controlled ring road at a total capital cost of ₹3,935 crore, enabling seamless connectivity to national and international tourists arriving from airports in Lucknow and Ayodhya as well as major railway stations in the city.

What’s the Budget push for infrastructure?

The Cabinet has also okayed a 214-km six-lane high-speed corridor between Tharad and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which will provide connectivity between the other two key national corridors connecting Amritsar with Jamnagar and Delhi and the Mumbai Expressway. This will provide seamless connectivity for freight vehicles originating from industrial regions of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to the major ports in Maharashtra, such as JNPT and the newly sanctioned Vadhavan port, the government said in a press release.

Budget 2024-25: Infrastructure

Guwahati will also get a 121km bypass to be developed at a total capital cost of ₹ 5,729 crore. A major bridge over the river Brahmaputra will also be constructed as part of the project. The road will provide seamless connectivity to long-distance traffic plying on National Highway 27 (or the East West Corridor), which is the gateway to the north-east, a government press statement said, adding that it will also connect major cities such as Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, and Tezpur.

Agra will get a national high-speed corridor that will connect it with Gwalior. It will be 88-km in length and will be developed at a capital cost of ₹ 4,613 crore.

