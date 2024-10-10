Cabinet approves development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat. The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phases 1B and 2 of the project, as per the master plan, by raising funds through voluntary resources or contributions.

A separate society will be set up for development of future phases, to be administered by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under Societies Registration Act, 1860. The Council will deal with the implementation, development, management, and operation of the NMHC, a statement from the Press Information Bureau said.

“The Phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60% physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025,” the statement said. Phase 1A will have the NMHC museum with six galleries, including an Indian Navy and Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country with external naval artefacts such as INS Nishank, Sea Harrier war aircraft, and UH3 helicopter, and a replica model of Lothal township surrounded by open aquatic gallery, and jetty walkway.

Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode and Phase 2 will be developed through land-subleasing or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to establish NMHC as a world-class heritage museum. “Construction of Light House Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships,” it added.

Phase 1B will see NMHC museum getting eight more galleries, and the Light House Museum which is planned to be world’s tallest, the Bagicha complex with car parking facility for about 1,500 cars, a food hall and medical centre.

The NMHC project is expected to generate around 22,000 jobs, including 15,000 direct and 7,000 indirect jobs, the statement said.

The master plan of the NMHC has been prepared by renowned architecture firm Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of Phase 1A has been entrusted to Tata Projects Ltd.

Phase 2 will see the setting of coastal States’ pavilions to be developed by the respective coastal States and Union Territories, hospitality zone with maritime theme eco-resort and ‘museuotels’, re-creation of real-time Lothal city, maritime institute and hostel, and four theme-based parks - maritime and naval, climate change, monuments and adventure and amusement, the statement added.

