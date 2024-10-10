GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves development of National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat

The NMHC will have a museum with several galleries, including an Indian Navy and Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country with external naval artefacts; a Light House Museum which is to be world’s tallest has also been planned; it will also have theme parks and open aquatic gallery

Published - October 10, 2024 08:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) approved the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat. The Cabinet also accorded in-principle approval for Phases 1B and 2 of the project, as per the master plan, by raising funds through voluntary resources or contributions.

A separate society will be set up for development of future phases, to be administered by a Governing Council headed by the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, under Societies Registration Act, 1860. The Council will deal with the implementation, development, management, and operation of the NMHC, a statement from the Press Information Bureau said.

“The Phase 1A of the project is under implementation with more than 60% physical progress and is planned to be completed by 2025,” the statement said. Phase 1A will have the NMHC museum with six galleries, including an Indian Navy and Coast Guard gallery envisaged to be one of the largest in the country with external naval artefacts such as INS Nishank, Sea Harrier war aircraft, and UH3 helicopter, and a replica model of Lothal township surrounded by open aquatic gallery, and jetty walkway.

Phases 1A and 1B of the project are to be developed in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode and Phase 2 will be developed through land-subleasing or Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to establish NMHC as a world-class heritage museum. “Construction of Light House Museum under Phase 1B will be funded by Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships,” it added.

Phase 1B will see NMHC museum getting eight more galleries, and the Light House Museum which is planned to be world’s tallest, the Bagicha complex with car parking facility for about 1,500 cars, a food hall and medical centre.  

The NMHC project is expected to generate around 22,000 jobs, including 15,000 direct and 7,000 indirect jobs, the statement said.

The master plan of the NMHC has been prepared by renowned architecture firm Architect Hafeez Contractor and the construction of Phase 1A has been entrusted to Tata Projects Ltd.

Phase 2 will see the setting of coastal States’ pavilions to be developed by the respective coastal States and Union Territories, hospitality zone with maritime theme eco-resort and ‘museuotels’, re-creation of real-time Lothal city, maritime institute and hostel, and four theme-based parks - maritime and naval, climate change, monuments and adventure and amusement, the statement added.

Published - October 10, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Related Topics

waterway and maritime transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.