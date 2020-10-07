Cabinet approves cyber security pact with Japan

New Delhi

07 October 2020 19:23 IST

The Union Cabinet on October 7 approved signing of an agreement with Japan that is aimed at enhancing cooperation in emerging technologies, protection of critical infrastructure, cyberspace and to mitigate threats to communication networks, the government said.

It said India and Japan are committed to an “open, interoperable, free, fair, secure and reliable” cyberspace environment and will work towards promoting the Internet as an engine of innovation and economic growth.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Cooperation [MoC] in the field of cybersecurity between India and Japan,” the government said in a statement.

The approval to the pact by the cabinet comes in the midst of growing concerns over cyberattacks from China, particularly after India banned over 100 mobile apps with Chinese links.

It said the MoC will enhance cooperation in the area of cyberspace and emerging technologies and provide for protection of critical infrastructure and sharing of information on cyber security threats and malicious cyber activities as well as on best practices to counter them.

“India and Japan commit to an open, interoperable, free, fair, secure and reliable cyberspace environment and to promote the Internet as an engine of innovation, economic growth, and trade and commerce that would be consistent with their respective domestic laws and international obligations, and with their wide-ranging strategic partnership,” it said.

It said both sides, through the MoC, affirm cooperation in the international arena including in the United Nations.

The pact will also provide for sharing strategies and best practices to promote the integrity of the supply chain of information and communication technology (ICT) products.

It will also strengthen the security of ICT infrastructure through government-to-government and business-to-business cooperation, the government said.