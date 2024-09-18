Cabinet approves continuation of PM-AASHA to provide better prices to farmers

The government has approved the continuation of the PM-AASHA scheme, with an outlay of ₹35,000 crore, to provide better prices to farmers and control price volatility of essential commodities for consumers.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of schemes of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) to provide remunerative prices to farmers and to control price volatility of essential commodities for consumers,” an official statement said.

“The total financial outgo will be ₹35,000 crore during the 15th Finance Commission Cycle up to 2025-26,” it added.

The Government has converged the Price Support Scheme (PSS) and Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) schemes in PM-AASHA to serve the farmers and consumers more efficiently.

“The Integrated scheme of PM-AASHA will bring in more effectiveness in the implementation which would not only help in providing remunerative prices to the farmers for their produce but also control the price volatility of essential commodities by ensuring their availability at affordable prices to consumers,” the government said.

PM-AASHA will now have the components of Price Support Scheme (PSS), Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF), Price Deficit Payment Scheme (POPS) and Market Intervention Scheme (MIS).