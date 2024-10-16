Cabinet approves construction of rail-cum-road bridge across Ganga river in Varanasi

The Union Cabinet has approved construction of a rail-cum-road bridge across Ganga river in Varanasi at an estimated cost of ₹2,642 crore, which is projected to be completed in four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed multi-tracking project will ease operations, reduce congestion and provide the infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways, an official release by the Railway Ministry said.

The project traverses through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi Railway Station is a crucial hub in Indian Railways, connects key zones and serves as a gateway for pilgrims, tourists and the local population.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Varanasi-Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, which is vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and foodgrains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

To address this issue, infrastructure upgrades are required, including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga river and the addition of third and fourth railway lines, the statement said. These enhancements aim to improve capacity, efficiency and support the region’s socio-economic growth.

Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch.

The project is a result of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity that has been made possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.