Cabinet approves bonus equal to 78 days’ wage for over 11 lakh railway employees

Union Minister Anurag Thakur. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
PTI New Delhi 06 October 2021 17:14 IST
Updated: 06 October 2021 17:14 IST

The Union Cabinet on October 6 approved productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days’ wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The bonus for financial year 2020-21 will benefit about 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees, he said.

An expenditure of nearly ₹1,985 crore will be incurred on this.

The bonus is usually announced ahead of Dussehra and Puja festivities.

