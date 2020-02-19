Cabinet approves Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Giving details of the Bill, Union minister Smriti Irani said, the proposed law seeks to establish a national registry.
Also read | Meet the choice mothers: single women who’ve opted for parenthood without a partner
A national board and a state board will be set up to help implement the legal framework. A central database of clinics and banks will also be established, she said.
Those indulging in embryo sale and trafficking can be fined and even put behind bars, according to the provisions of the Bill.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.