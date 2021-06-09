Cabinet approves allocation of 5MHz spectrum for railways

TRAI had in 2019 recommended allotment of spectrum to Indian Railways, albeit only for captive use and not to offer any commercial services such as on board WiFi.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved allotment of 5Mhz spectrum in the premium 700 MHz band to Indian Railways for captive use in areas of public safety and security services.

With this spectrum, the Indian Railway will introduce LTE-based Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) on its route. This will help prevent train accidents and reduce delays by enabling real-time interaction between Loco Pilot, Station Master, and Control Centre. The project is targeted to be completed in five years and is estimated to cost over Rs. 25,000 crore.

“The purpose of the LTE for Indian Railways is to provide secure and reliable voice, video and data communication services for operational, safety and security applications. It will be used for modern signalling and train protection systems and ensure seamless communication between loco pilots and guards,” the official statement said.

This will also enable Railways to undertake Internet of Things (IoT) based remote asset monitoring, particularly for coaches, wagons and locos, and monitor live video feed of CCTV cameras in the train coaches to ensure efficient, safer and faster train operations.

The spectrum charges will be levied based on formula as prescribed by Department of Telecommunications for Royalty Charges and License Fee for captive use as recommended by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), it added.

Additionally, the Railways on Wednesday approved Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), an indigenously developed automatic train protection system, that will help in avoiding train collisions. “It brings a strategic shift in Railways’ operations and maintenance regime. It will help in improving the safety and increasing the line capacity to accommodate more trains using the existing infrastructure. The modern rail network will result in reduced transportation cost and higher efficiency,” the Railways said.