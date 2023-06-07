HamberMenu
Cabinet approves ₹89,047 crore for 4G, 5G spectrum allocation to BSNL

The package includes allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion, an official statement said

June 07, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union Cabinet on June 7 approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of ₹89,047 crore.

The package includes allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion, an official statement said.

Also read | Reviving BSNL in a competitive telecom market

Also, the authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from ₹1,50,000 crore to ₹2,10,000 crore.

The package comprises allotment of premium wireless frequencies 700 MHz band spectrum worth ₹46,338.6 crore; 70 MHz of frequencies in 3300 MHz band worth ₹26,184.2 crore; frequencies in 26 GHz band worth ₹6,564.93 crore; in 2500 MHz band worth ₹9,428.2 crore and ₹531.89 crore for miscellaneous items.

ALSO READ
BSNL is going to be revived in a big way, says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The spectrum allocation will enable BSNL to roll out pan-India 4G and 5G services, 4G coverage in rural and uncovered villages under various connectivity projects, provide Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services for high-speed internet and provide services/spectrum for Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN).

Also read: Data | How BSNL bled: The story behind public telecom giant’s fall in 6 charts

The government had provided first revival package worth ₹69,000 crore for BSNL and MTNL in 2019. The second package worth ₹1.64 lakh crore was announced in 2022 .

It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, and settlement of AGR dues, merger of BBNL with BSNL, etc. As a result of these two packages, the total debt of BSNL has reduced from ₹32,944 crore to ₹22,289 crore.

