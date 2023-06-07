Cabinet approves ₹89,047 crore for 4G, 5G spectrum allocation to BSNL

June 07, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Cabinet on June 7 approved the third revival package for BSNL with a total outlay of ₹89,047 crore.

The package includes allotment of 4G and 5G spectrum for BSNL through equity infusion, an official statement said.

Also read | Reviving BSNL in a competitive telecom market

Also, the authorized capital of BSNL will be increased from ₹1,50,000 crore to ₹2,10,000 crore.

The package comprises allotment of premium wireless frequencies 700 MHz band spectrum worth ₹46,338.6 crore; 70 MHz of frequencies in 3300 MHz band worth ₹26,184.2 crore; frequencies in 26 GHz band worth ₹6,564.93 crore; in 2500 MHz band worth ₹9,428.2 crore and ₹531.89 crore for miscellaneous items.

The spectrum allocation will enable BSNL to roll out pan-India 4G and 5G services, 4G coverage in rural and uncovered villages under various connectivity projects, provide Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services for high-speed internet and provide services/spectrum for Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN).

Also read: Data | How BSNL bled: The story behind public telecom giant’s fall in 6 charts

The government had provided first revival package worth ₹69,000 crore for BSNL and MTNL in 2019. The second package worth ₹1.64 lakh crore was announced in 2022 .

It provided financial support for capex, viability gap funding for rural landlines, financial support for de-stressing the balance sheet, and settlement of AGR dues, merger of BBNL with BSNL, etc. As a result of these two packages, the total debt of BSNL has reduced from ₹32,944 crore to ₹22,289 crore.