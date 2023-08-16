  1. Doubling of existing Gorakhpur Cantonment (Valmiki Nagar single line section) in the States of Uttar Pradesh (Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushi Nagar) for 89.264 km and Bihar (West Champaran) for 6.676 km.
  2. Doubling of existing Guntur-Bibinagar single line section in the States of Andhra Pradesh (Guntur) for 1 km, and Telangana (Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri) for 139 km.
  3. Doubling of existing Chopan-Chunar single line section in the State of Uttar Pradesh (Mirzapur, Sonbhadra) for 101.58 km.
  4. Doubling between Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone section in the States of Maharashtra (Nanded) for 49.15 km, Telangana (Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba, Medchal-Malkajgiri for 294.82 km and Andhra Pradesh (Mahbubnagar, Kurnool and Dhone) for 73.91 km.
  5. Quadrupling between Samakhiali and Gandhidham in Gujarat (Kutch) for 53 km.
  6. Third line between Nergundi-Barang and Khudra Road-Vizianagaram in the States of Odisha (Bhadrak, Jaipur, Khordha, Cuttack, and Ganjam) for 184 km, and Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam) for 201 km.
  7. Son Nagar-Andal multi-tracking project in the States of Bihar (Gaya, Aurangabad) for 132.57 km, Jharkhand (Dhanbad, Girdih, Hazaribagh, Koderma) for 201.608 km and West Bengal (Paschim Bardhman) for 40.35 km.