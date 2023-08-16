August 16, 2023 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The Union Cabinet on August 16 approved seven new railway projects with an outlay of ₹32,500 crore.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed projects will help increase the existing line capacity, smoothen train operations, reduce congestion and facilitate ease of travelling and transportation.

The project covers 35 districts in nine states— Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The details are as follows.

Doubling of existing Gorakhpur Cantonment (Valmiki Nagar single line section) in the States of Uttar Pradesh (Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushi Nagar) for 89.264 km and Bihar (West Champaran) for 6.676 km. Doubling of existing Guntur-Bibinagar single line section in the States of Andhra Pradesh (Guntur) for 1 km, and Telangana (Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri) for 139 km. Doubling of existing Chopan-Chunar single line section in the State of Uttar Pradesh (Mirzapur, Sonbhadra) for 101.58 km. Doubling between Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone section in the States of Maharashtra (Nanded) for 49.15 km, Telangana (Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba, Medchal-Malkajgiri for 294.82 km and Andhra Pradesh (Mahbubnagar, Kurnool and Dhone) for 73.91 km. Quadrupling between Samakhiali and Gandhidham in Gujarat (Kutch) for 53 km. Third line between Nergundi-Barang and Khudra Road-Vizianagaram in the States of Odisha (Bhadrak, Jaipur, Khordha, Cuttack, and Ganjam) for 184 km, and Andhra Pradesh (Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam) for 201 km. Son Nagar-Andal multi-tracking project in the States of Bihar (Gaya, Aurangabad) for 132.57 km, Jharkhand (Dhanbad, Girdih, Hazaribagh, Koderma) for 201.608 km and West Bengal (Paschim Bardhman) for 40.35 km.

The project is slated to increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2,339 km.

(With inputs from PTI)