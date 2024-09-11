ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves 62,500 km of roads to link unconnected habitations

Published - September 11, 2024 10:52 pm IST - New Delhi

Financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of 62,500 km of roads to link 25,000 eligible unconnected habitations

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) approved a proposal by the Department of Rural Development for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

Financial assistance is to be provided for the construction of 62,500 km of roads to link 25,000 eligible unconnected habitations and the construction and upgrading of bridges on the new roads, an official statement said.

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV (PMGSY-IV) has been launched for the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29 with a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore, of which the central share is Rs 49,087.50 crore and the state share is Rs 21,037.50 crore.

Under this scheme, 25,000 unconnected habitations of population size of over 500 in the plains, over 250 in Northeast and hill states, Union Territories and special category areas, and over 100 in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected districts, according to Census 2011, will be covered.

All-weather roads measuring 62,500 km will be provided to unconnected habitations. Required bridges along the alignment of the all-weather road will also be provided, the statement said.

"While connecting habitations, the nearby government educational, health, market, and growth centres will be connected, as far as feasible, with the all-weather roads for the benefit of the local people," it said.

