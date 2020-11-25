Cabinet approves ₹6,000 crore infustion in NIIF debt platform

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. File

The Union Cabinet on November 25 approved equity infusion of ₹6,000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Cabinet meeting.

The proposal to invest ₹6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced earlier this month.

To support the funding of the National Infrastructure Pipeline of ₹111 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year had said that about ₹22,000 crore has already been provided.

This would be towards equity support to infrastructure finance companies such as India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) and a subsidiary of NIIF, the Minister had said.