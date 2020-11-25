National

Cabinet approves ₹6,000 crore infustion in NIIF debt platform

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. File  

The Union Cabinet on November 25 approved equity infusion of ₹6,000 crore in NIIF Debt Platform sponsored by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund.

This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Cabinet meeting.

The proposal to invest ₹6,000 crore as equity into NIIF is part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 package announced earlier this month.

To support the funding of the National Infrastructure Pipeline of ₹111 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year had said that about ₹22,000 crore has already been provided.

This would be towards equity support to infrastructure finance companies such as India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) and a subsidiary of NIIF, the Minister had said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2020 6:00:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cabinet-approves-6000-crore-infustion-in-niif-debt-platform/article33177501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY