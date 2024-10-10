GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves ₹4,000 crore for border roads

Published - October 10, 2024 04:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) approved the construction of 2,280 km of roads in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab at a cost of ₹4,406 crore.

“This decision will have a major impact on road and telecom connectivity, and amenities like water supply, health and education. It will also enhance rural livelihood, ease travel, and ensure connectivity of these areas with the rest of the highway network,” a government press statement said.

Published - October 10, 2024 04:15 am IST

Related Topics

Roads and Rails

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.