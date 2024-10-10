Cabinet approves ₹4,000 crore for border roads

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) approved the construction of 2,280 km of roads in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab at a cost of ₹4,406 crore.

“This decision will have a major impact on road and telecom connectivity, and amenities like water supply, health and education. It will also enhance rural livelihood, ease travel, and ensure connectivity of these areas with the rest of the highway network,” a government press statement said.