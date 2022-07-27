Cabinet approves ₹26,316 cr. for bringing 4G to uncovered villages

Additionally, 6,279 villages which currently have only 2G/3G connectivity, will also be upgraded

A mobile tower silhouetted against the backdrop of the setting sun in Coimbatore. File | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services, in uncovered villages across the country, at a total cost of ₹26,316 crore.

Under the project, 4G mobile services will be provided in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas. Additionally, 6,279 villages which currently have only 2G/3G connectivity, will also be upgraded to 4G.

The project has a provision to include 20% additional villages, on account of rehabilitation, new-settlements, withdrawal of services by existing operators etc, an official statement said.

The project will be executed by BSNL using Atmanirbhar Bharat’s (Made in India) 4G technology stack, and will be funded through Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

The project cost of ₹26,316 crore includes, capex and five year opex, the government said.

“The project is a significant step towards the vision of the Government to provide mobile connectivity in rural areas. This project will promote delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, tele-medicine, tele-education etc. through mobile broadband and generate employment in rural areas,” it added.

