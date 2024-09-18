GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet approves ₹24,475 crore subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season

Published - September 18, 2024 06:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan is also present.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addresses a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan is also present.

The government on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) approved ₹24,474.53 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the rabi season of 2024-25 to ensure supply of crop nutrients to farmers at affordable rates.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for rabi season 2024 (from October 2024 to March 2025) on P&K fertilisers.

“The tentative budgetary requirement for rabi season 2024 would be approximately ₹2424,475.53 crore,” an official statement said.

The decision is aimed at ensuring the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised, affordable and reasonable prices.

The government is making 28 grades of P&K fertilisers available to farmers at subsidised prices through fertiliser manufacturers/importers. The subsidy on P&K fertilisers is governed by the NBS scheme, effective from April 1, 2010.

“In view of the recent trends in the international prices of fertilisers & inputs i.e. urea, DAP, MOP and sulphur, the Government has decided to approve the NBS rates for Rabi 2024 on P&K fertilisers,” the statement said.

The subsidy would be provided to the fertiliser companies as per approved and notified rates of N (nitrogen), P (phosphorus) and K (potash) so that fertilisers are made available to farmers at affordable prices, it added.

