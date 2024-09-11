ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet approves ₹2,000-crore ‘Mission Mausam’

Published - September 11, 2024 10:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Aim is to boost R&D in weather surveillance, forecasting

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy

The aim of the programme will be to bolster research and development, and capacity in atmospheric sciences, weather surveillance, modelling, forecasting, and management. File. | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved ‘Mission Mausam’ on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) with an outlay of ₹2,000 crore over two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Earth Sciences will be the nodal body implementing the mission. The aim of the programme will be to bolster research and development, and capacity in atmospheric sciences, weather surveillance, modelling, forecasting, and management. It will integrate advanced observation systems, high-performance computing and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and will also set a new benchmark for predicting weather with high precision, said a press statement.

Three institutes of the Ministry of Earth Sciences – the India Meteorological Department, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting – will primarily implement Mission Mausam.

Critical elements of Mission Mausam will include the deploying next-generation radars and satellite systems with advanced sensors and high-performance supercomputers, improved earth system models and a GIS-based automated Decision Support System for real-time data dissemination. While officials weren’t available for immediate comment, several of the stated activities of the mission are core activities already being implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mission Mausam is expected to directly benefit numerous sectors, such as agriculture, disaster management, defence, environment, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, shipping, transport, energy, and health. It will also enhance data-driven decision-making in areas such as urban planning, road and rail transport, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US