Cabinet approves ₹2,000-crore ‘Mission Mausam’

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved ‘Mission Mausam’ on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) with an outlay of ₹2,000 crore over two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry of Earth Sciences will be the nodal body implementing the mission. The aim of the programme will be to bolster research and development, and capacity in atmospheric sciences, weather surveillance, modelling, forecasting, and management. It will integrate advanced observation systems, high-performance computing and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and will also set a new benchmark for predicting weather with high precision, said a press statement.

Three institutes of the Ministry of Earth Sciences – the India Meteorological Department, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting – will primarily implement Mission Mausam.

Critical elements of Mission Mausam will include the deploying next-generation radars and satellite systems with advanced sensors and high-performance supercomputers, improved earth system models and a GIS-based automated Decision Support System for real-time data dissemination. While officials weren’t available for immediate comment, several of the stated activities of the mission are core activities already being implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Mission Mausam is expected to directly benefit numerous sectors, such as agriculture, disaster management, defence, environment, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, shipping, transport, energy, and health. It will also enhance data-driven decision-making in areas such as urban planning, road and rail transport, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.