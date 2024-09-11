GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cabinet approves ₹2,000-crore ‘Mission Mausam’

Aim is to boost R&D in weather surveillance, forecasting

Published - September 11, 2024 10:55 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy
The aim of the programme will be to bolster research and development, and capacity in atmospheric sciences, weather surveillance, modelling, forecasting, and management. File.

The aim of the programme will be to bolster research and development, and capacity in atmospheric sciences, weather surveillance, modelling, forecasting, and management. File. | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved ‘Mission Mausam’ on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) with an outlay of ₹2,000 crore over two years.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences will be the nodal body implementing the mission. The aim of the programme will be to bolster research and development, and capacity in atmospheric sciences, weather surveillance, modelling, forecasting, and management. It will integrate advanced observation systems, high-performance computing and cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, and will also set a new benchmark for predicting weather with high precision, said a press statement.

Three institutes of the Ministry of Earth Sciences – the India Meteorological Department, the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, and the National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting – will primarily implement Mission Mausam.

Critical elements of Mission Mausam will include the deploying next-generation radars and satellite systems with advanced sensors and high-performance supercomputers, improved earth system models and a GIS-based automated Decision Support System for real-time data dissemination. While officials weren’t available for immediate comment, several of the stated activities of the mission are core activities already being implemented by the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Mission Mausam is expected to directly benefit numerous sectors, such as agriculture, disaster management, defence, environment, aviation, water resources, power, tourism, shipping, transport, energy, and health. It will also enhance data-driven decision-making in areas such as urban planning, road and rail transport, offshore operations, and environmental monitoring.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:55 pm IST

