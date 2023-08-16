Cabinet approves ₹13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme

August 16, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

The Union Cabinet on August 16 approved a ₹13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said under the scheme in the first tranche, the government will extend basic and advanced skilling programmes with a stipend of ₹500 per day during training, up to ₹15,000 support for buying modern tools, and up to ₹1 lakh loan with a maximum 5% interest rate.

In the second tranche there will be credit support up to ₹2 lakh, besides market support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, announced schemes for artisans — Vishwakarma Yojana — with an allocation of around ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore to help skill development among youth who are engaged in traditional artisan works.

Mr. Modi said ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, is planned to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. “In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, which will begin with an allocation of around ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)