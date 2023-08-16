HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves ₹13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address to the nation announced schemes for artisans to help skill development among youth

August 16, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Union Cabinet on August 16 approved a ₹13,000 crore PM Vishwakarma scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said under the scheme in the first tranche, the government will extend basic and advanced skilling programmes with a stipend of ₹500 per day during training, up to ₹15,000 support for buying modern tools, and up to ₹1 lakh loan with a maximum 5% interest rate.

In the second tranche there will be credit support up to ₹2 lakh, besides market support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, announced schemes for artisans — Vishwakarma Yojana — with an allocation of around ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore to help skill development among youth who are engaged in traditional artisan works.

Mr. Modi said ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, is planned to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. “In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, which will begin with an allocation of around ₹13,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.