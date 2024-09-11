Cabinet approves ₹10,900 crore for EV push

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme with an outlay of ₹10,900 crore to provide for procurement of e-buses as well as for setting up more than 72,000 charging stations for vehicle batteries in cities and highways to address ‘range anxiety’ among buyers.

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E DRIVE) scheme is valid for two years.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the scheme also offers subsidies or demand incentives worth ₹3,679 crore for e-two wheelers (e-2Ws), e-three wheelers (e-3Ws), e-ambulances, and e-trucks to buyers. The scheme will support 24.79 lakh e-2Ws, 3.16 lakh e-3Ws, and 14,028 e-buses, the Ministry added.

The scheme will set aside a total amount of ₹4,391 crore for procurement of 14,028 e-buses by state transport undertakings for nine cities with more than 40 lakh population, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad. Intercity and interstate e-buses will also be supported in consultation with States. A sum of ₹1,000 crore has been earmarked for incentivising purchase of e-trucks as well as e-ambulances.

The scheme also provides for ₹2,000 crore for setting up electric public charging stations in select cities with high EV penetration and on some highways. It also proposes the installation of 22,100 fast chargers for e-4 Ws, 1,800 fast chargers for e-buses and 48,400 fast chargers for e-2W and 3Ws.