Cabinet approves ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund for 40 space sector startups

The Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 24, 2024) approved setting up of a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund to help space sector start ups, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fund is expected to support approximately 40 startups in the sector and will accelerate private space industry's growth.

It will also push advancements in space technology and strengthen India's leadership through private sector participation, the government said.

The capital infusion will also create a multiplier effect by attracting additional funding for later stage development.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.