Cabinet approves ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund for 40 space sector startups

The venture capital fund is expected to support approximately 40 startups in the space sector and will accelerate private space industry's growth

Published - October 24, 2024 05:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Centre approves setting up of a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund to help space sector start ups

Centre approves setting up of a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund to help space sector start ups | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Union Cabinet on Thursday (October 24, 2024) approved setting up of a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund to help space sector start ups, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The fund is expected to support approximately 40 startups in the sector and will accelerate private space industry's growth.

It will also push advancements in space technology and strengthen India's leadership through private sector participation, the government said.

The capital infusion will also create a multiplier effect by attracting additional funding for later stage development.

