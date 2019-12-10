CAB and NRC two sides of the same coin, says Mamata

Reiterating her opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on the day it was tabled in the Lok Sabha, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday termed it as the same as the National Register of Citizens (NRC). She said not a single citizen should be forced to leave the country.

“No NRC, no divide and rule ... Whether it is the CAB or NRC they are two sides of the same coin,” she said at a rally in Kharagpur.

Emphasising that all people living in the country are citizens, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said, “Some have school-leaving certificates. Some have land in their name. Something or the other they all have.”

Ms. Banerjee said citizenship is a continuous process. “If you want to give citizenship like people get Green card you can give deemed citizenship” but what is the purpose of questioning the citizenship of those living for 70 or 100 years.

Referring to the NRC exercise in Assam, she said names of 19 lakh Bengali Hindus and over one lakh Gorkhas, who have scarificed a lot for the country, have been struck off.

The Chief Minister during the day also took to social media saying the basic spirit of the Constitution should not be tampered with.

“On this day in 1946, the Constituent Assembly met for the first time. My tribute to the founding fathers who created the Constitution. We must never tamper with the basic spirit of what is written in this great document,” she said.