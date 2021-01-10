CAA will be implemented: Nadda

Kolkata

10 January 2021 03:38 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Saturday said that the party is committed ensure that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is implemented in letter and spirit.

“The rules are being framed. We are committed to the CAA. As far as the timeline for its implementation is concerned, the Ministry will be in a better position to respond,” Mr Nadda said.

Mr. Nadda, who visited State's Bardhaman district in the day also evaded any direct answers whether the BJP, if elected to power in West Bengal will bring in a legislation on ‘Love Jihad’ as brought in by BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. "We are against infiltration,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists, the BJP president said that Bengal has already started towards the change. “One month ago, when I had come, there was anger among the people against the Mamata Banerjee government but there was fear. Today what I have seen was a storm of an overwhelming support of the people towards BJP which can soon become a Tsunami,” he said.

Mr. Nadda raised the issue of attack on his convoy during his last visit in December and said, “If a protectee like him can be planned and targeted from point blank range. One can understand what the law-and-order situation for common person is.”

The BJP president who targeted the Mamata Banerjee on several fronts including non-implementation of Central schemes like PM Kisan and Ayushman Bharat said that the government “represents, anarchy, corruption and lawlessness”.