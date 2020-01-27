CAA: ‘They are mad people. They can do anything’, says Yashwant Sinha

“Pagal log hai. Kuch bhi kar sakte hai [They are mad people. They can do anything]”, quipped former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday on the possibility of the Union government enforcing President's rule in States ruled by Opposition parties if they refused to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) for a long period.

While pointing out the opinion of experts that as per constitutional position, the States could not defy the Centre's law, he said the “full cooperation” of the States was required to implement anything.

Mr. Sinha said if the Centre issued instructions to the State governments to implement the law but theysat on it for say, six months or two years, “the only instrument the government” has is Article 356 of the Constitution, President's rule.

The situation had led to a state of “constitutional crisis”, Mr. Sinha told reporters here at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

His comments come amid resolutions passed against the CAA by governments in some non-BJP ruled States.

Mr. Sinha was in Lucknow as part of his nationwide Gandhi Peace March.