Anti-CAA protest: After Mamata, BSP and AAP to stay away from meet convened by Congress

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not attend the Opposition meet convened by the Congress to decide on a joint strategy on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

BSP chief Mayawati made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

She accused the Congress of “betrayal” and said the party had “poached” the BSP MLAs in Rajasthan on two occasions despite the BSP providing outside support to it in government formation.

“In such a scenario, the BSP attending the meeting of Opposition parties under the leadership of the Congress would drop the morale of the BSP workers in Rajasthan,” Ms. Mayawati said.

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, however, clarified that her party was opposed to the CAA and NRC. “We once again demand the Central government to withdraw this divisive and unconstitutional law,” she said.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee strategy goes against Congress plan

AAP not to participate

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party too will not be taking part in the meet. "The Congress has not informed the party about the meeting," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said and added that the party won't be participating in the meeting.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee has already announced that she would be giving the meeting a miss.

(With inputs from Nikhil M. Babu)