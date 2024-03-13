ADVERTISEMENT

CAA linked to NRC, won't allow detention camps in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

March 13, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST - Jalpaiguri (West Bengal)

The Trinamool Congress supremo said she doesn't want detention camps in West Bengal, like those in Assam.

PTI

Mamata Banerjee. File | Photo Credit: AP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 13 asserted that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and that is the reason why she is opposing the new legislation. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said she doesn't want detention camps in West Bengal, like those in Assam.

"CAA is related to NRC, that is why we are opposing it. We don't want detention camps like those in Assam," she said. Ms. Banerjee also claimed that the CAA is a "political gimmick" ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

With the CAA rules being issued, the Central government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

Hitting out at her brother Babun Banerjee for speaking out against the TMC's selection of candidates, Ms. Banerjee said she has decided to renounce all relationships with him.

"My family and I renounce all relationships with him. I don't like greedy people. I have heard what he has said. He is in touch with the BJP and can do whatever he wants to. Please don't relate me with him," Ms. Banerjee added.

