CAA ‘by-product’ of Assam NRC, says Mizoram Opposition leader Lalduhoma

Lalduhoma, leader of Mizoram’s main Opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), on Monday termed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as a “by-product” of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.
Mr. Lalduhoma, while addressing a party programme in Aizwal, said that the country has been divided into two camps — one that supports CAA and is in favour of establishing a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and the other which is opposed to it.
He alleged that the CAA was introduced by the BJP government to “calm down” those people whose names have been excluded in the final updated NRC list in Assam.
“CAA is nothing but a by-product of NRC,” he said.
