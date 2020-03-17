CAA an ‘amnesty’ to tackle religious persecution in neighbouring nations, MHA tells Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. File

NEW DELHI

17 March 2020 16:59 IST

Past govts had not even deemed it fit to take decisive legislative action, says Ministry

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) is a “benign piece” of law, in the nature of an “amnesty”, to tackle religious persecution faced by specific communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Also read | MHA clarifies on citizenship to migrants from three nations

The CAA addressed the religious persecution and fears of specific communities in these three countries. This had been a problem that awaited India's attention for a solution for decades, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) explained to the Supreme Court.

Advertising

Advertising

The CAA fast-tracked citizenship-by-naturalisation process for persons from six religious communities, other than Muslims, who had fled persecution from the three neighbouring countries, it said.

The over 140 petitions challenging the CAA in the Court argue that the legislation effectuates discrimination on the basis of the intrinsic and core identity of an individual, that is, his religious identity as a Muslim. While Muslim migrants should show their proof of residency in India for 12 years, the law allows persons from the six communities - Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians - to be naturalised in five years. The petitions also question why the CAA does not take into account persecuted Muslim communities such as the Ahmaddiyas in Pakistan.

But the MHA insisted that the “CAA is a benign piece of legislation which seeks to provide a relaxation, in the nature of an amnesty, to specific communities from the specified countries with a clear cut-off date (December 31, 2014)”.

In a 129-page counter-affidavit with annexures spanning over several hundreds of pages, the MHA said, “CAA is a specific amendment which seeks to tackle a specific problem prevalent in the specified countries i.e. persecution on the ground of religion in light of the undisputable theocratic constitutional position in the specified countries, the systematic functioning of such States and the perception of fear that may be prevalent amongst minorities as per the de facto situation in the said countries.”

The MHA argued that successive governments in the past had merely acknowledged the problems faced by the persecuted religious communities in the three neighbouring nations without doing anything. The past governments had not even deemed it fit to take decisive legislative action.

Now, Parliament, through the CAA, had finally taken cognizance of the fear and sufferings that “may be prevalent” among the minority communities of these countries.

In a bid to allay domestic fears over the CAA, the government said the “limited legislation” did not affect the existing legal rights or regime concerning citizenship.

Lawyers have argued in the apex court that the National Population Register, set to commence from April, and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens are harbingers for the operation of CAA.

“The CAA does not impinge upon any existing right that may have existed prior to the enactment of the amendment and further, in no manner whatsoever, seeks to affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of any of the Indian citizens... The existing regime for obtaining citizenship of India by foreigners of any country is untouched by the CAA,” the MHA assured.

“Legal migration, on the basis of valid documents and visa, continues to be permissible from all countries of the world, including from the three specified countries,” the affidavit said.

The Ministry argued that the question of entitlement and conferment of citizenship and connected belonged exclusively within the legislative domain.

'Citizenship' was an entry in the Union List. Parliament was fully competent to frame citizenship laws. This may be an answer to the petitions filed by States like Kerala challenging the CAA to be a discriminatory and arbitrary law. “The competent legislature devises its own legislative policy,” the Ministry said.

The MHA noted that courts have only restricted powers of judicial review over laws passed by the legislature. “In matters concerning immigration policy and citizenship in particular, it is the executive policy of the sovereign manifested by competent legislation, which would govern the decision-making”.

It said the immigration policy was exclusively the domain of the Executive as it had “an impact on the foreign policy of a State, and by extension, affects the security apparatus of the State and would fall squarely within the domain of Parliament.”

Issues concerning the sovereign plenary power of Parliament, especially in regard to citizenship and its contours, cannot be questioned through PILs in the Supreme Court, the MHA contended.